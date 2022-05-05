Authorities search for a missing 14-year-old girl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl that was reported missing on February 6.

Allyssa Zanae Jennings was last seen in the 700 block of Henderson Street in Bryan.

Jennings is 4′10′′, 104 lbs, Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that she is still in the area and is being kept by person(s) that are not her family.

Anyone with information on Allyssa Zanae Jennings’ location is asked to contact local authorities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.