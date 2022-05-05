Advertisement

Authorities search for a missing 14-year-old girl

Missing 14-year-old girl
Missing 14-year-old girl(Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl that was reported missing on February 6.

Allyssa Zanae Jennings was last seen in the 700 block of Henderson Street in Bryan.

Jennings is 4′10′′, 104 lbs, Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that she is still in the area and is being kept by person(s) that are not her family.

Anyone with information on Allyssa Zanae Jennings’ location is asked to contact local authorities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire