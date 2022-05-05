Advertisement

Baby formula shortages affecting parents and food banks across the area

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide shortage has negatively impacted the Brazos Valley. Baby formula has been hard for parents to get their hands on with shelves in department stores running low on the regular basis.

Beth Collins is a mother to four children and says that the supply of baby formula has never been this low before. “The shelves are bare. I was actually at Sam’s yesterday and posted a picture about what they have and went in there today, and half of what they had yesterday isn’t there now. And so when they do get something on the shelves it doesn’t stay long at all,” says Collins. She has also started a Facebook group called Baby Feeding Support! for parents to help locate formulas and other baby food necessities in stores.

The shortage of baby formula has also affected food banks across the country. The Brazos Valley Food Bank says they currently have some stock of the product but with how expensive it can be, they don’t get donations of it on a regular basis. “If you look at the cost of baby food, those cans can be anywhere between 10 to 15 dollars up to 30 to 40 dollars. If someone is making the decision to donate then they’re probably going to purchase other more cost-efficient items that can spread to an entire family,” says Brazos Valley Food Bank Operations Director Ebony Knight-Tennell.

Over at the Catholic Charities of Central Texas, Brazos Valley Director John Paci has also seen the effects that the low supply has had on getting the formula to their clients. “Our supply is fairly decent, it’s not as much as we usually have because of the shortage,” says Paci.

While the country awaits a solution, parents like Sandra Daniels have grown frustrated. “I don’t even want to go to the formula aisle because I know it’s empty. I feel for other parents because I’ve been driving around for miles and miles going from one store to another trying to find it. I’ve been online, I’ve been out of town trying to find formula, it is scary,” says Daniels.

Experts are saying right now there isn’t a clear end to the baby formula shortage. They also suggest that parents work with their doctors to find alternative solutions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Navasota Theatre Alliance summer camp
Navasota Theatre Alliance holding summer camps for kids and teens
Las Palapas
Las Palapas celebrating Cinco De Mayo with “Margarita Pour Off”
SCOTUS
Legal Expert breaks down process of a SCOTUS Justice writing a draft opinion
AMCHS Vet Science Team wins state
Treat of the Day: AMCHS Vet Science Team wins state