Bennett Named Ben Hogan Award Finalist

FORT WORTH, Texas –Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America announced Thursday.

Bennett is the first-ever finalist from Texas A&M. He currently ranks as the No. 3 golfer nationally in the Golfstat individual rankings and holds a 69.42 stroke average, which is on pace to break the school record. The Madisonville, Texas, native registered his fourth-career victory after carding an 18-under 198, the second-lowest score in relation to par in program history, at the Louisiana Classics.

Bennett has registered six top-five finishes and 19 of his 24 rounds have been par-or-better.

The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank annually awards the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months.

The finalists will attend a black-tie dinner Monday, May 23, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned. The winner will receive an exemption into the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, played annually at Colonial.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.