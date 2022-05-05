BigShots Golf kicking off inaugural local music series

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can now add BigShots Golf® Aggieland to your list of live music venues! Every Thursday evening throughout the month of May, BigShots will be hosting local bands and musicians in the Yard.

The concert series kicks off on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. with Ricky Montijo, followed by Lucas Sousa at 7:30 p.m. Future artists include Trent Herrera, Reagan Quinn, and Morgan Ashley.

This is a free, family-friendly event. You don’t have to make a purchase to join in on the fun. “You can just walk into the Yard, bring a blanket, bring your family, and enjoy the music,” Rocio Stephens, Retail and Events Sales Manager, said.

Stephens says this event is about bringing the community together. “Local and Live is just that. We are reaching out to local artists and giving them a platform to show off to the community their artistry and also bring in the community and teach them a little bit more about BigShots and showing them that we’re not just a golf range. We have a yard full of fun games and mini golf, we host events.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.