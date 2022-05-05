Advertisement

BigShots Golf kicking off inaugural local music series

Throughout the month of May, BigShots Golf will be hosting local musicians in the Yard.
The concert series kicks off on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. with Ricky Montijo, followed by Lucas...
The concert series kicks off on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. with Ricky Montijo, followed by Lucas Sousa at 7:30 p.m.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can now add BigShots Golf® Aggieland to your list of live music venues! Every Thursday evening throughout the month of May, BigShots will be hosting local bands and musicians in the Yard.

The concert series kicks off on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. with Ricky Montijo, followed by Lucas Sousa at 7:30 p.m. Future artists include Trent Herrera, Reagan Quinn, and Morgan Ashley.

This is a free, family-friendly event. You don’t have to make a purchase to join in on the fun. “You can just walk into the Yard, bring a blanket, bring your family, and enjoy the music,” Rocio Stephens, Retail and Events Sales Manager, said.

Stephens says this event is about bringing the community together. “Local and Live is just that. We are reaching out to local artists and giving them a platform to show off to the community their artistry and also bring in the community and teach them a little bit more about BigShots and showing them that we’re not just a golf range. We have a yard full of fun games and mini golf, we host events.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 6pm this...
Tornado Watch issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Thursday
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/5
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/5
Missing 14-year-old girl
14-year-old girl reported missing in Bryan found safe
5/5
Tornado Watch issued for majority of the Brazos Valley