Bryan city crews repair sinkhole on 29th Street

Road repairs have been happening this week.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers in Bryan may have noticed some work this week on 29th Street at the Carter Creek Parkway intersection.

The city says crews had to make repairs to the road after a sinkhole was discovered in a storm drain.

City employees were working to replace the asphalt before the rain hit in the afternoon and were expected to finish Thursday.

