Advertisement

Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation

Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a...
Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a hospital while attempting to hide a marijuana grow operation.(Western Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Police in West Virginia are investigating an unusual situation where they say a man died at a home but was dumped at a hospital by two men trying to conceal a marijuana grow operation.

WSAZ reports Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies were notified on Tuesday of a body, later identified as Eric Williams, that was found at St. Mary’s Medical Center wrapped in a carpet.

Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are accused of dumping Williams’ body at the medical center, according to the sheriff’s office. The two were questioned about the body and after changing their stories they eventually told officers Williams died at home.

According to the criminal complaint, when authorities asked why they didn’t call 911 in the beginning, Daniel told them there was marijuana growth inside the house.

The sheriff’s office said Williams’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, which determined the cause of death was likely a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

Officers said Daniel and Fitzsimmons are facing charges of concealment of a dead body and they may end up facing further charges in connection with the marijuana grow operation

Currently, both men are being held in the Western Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Gerber has officially announced Isa Slish as its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.
‘Her laughter is irresistible’: Gerber announces baby Isa as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them