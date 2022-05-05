Homeowners look for protections as property values rise

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas residents are taking a close look at just how much their properties are now worth after receiving their latest appraisals. Property values jumped 15 percent on average in Brazos County, but for some, it was much more.

Former State Representative Fred Brown helped create legislation that freezes property taxes for homeowners 65 and older. He encourages people to protest their valuations and make sure they take their homestead exemption.

“It’s unfair and I think at some point we’ll probably go to a higher sales tax it will just be across the board,” said Fred Brown, a College Station resident, former city council member and member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Brown’s own home went up almost 20% in value this year.

“In the State of Texas, what the actual is, that either it’s the market value of the house or it’s 10% more than the previous year. So even if the appraisal goes up 20%, 30%, 50%, it still can only be charged 10% above the previous year,” explained Brown.

In Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford shared his thoughts on the process, saying, ”Most of us in Brazos County got our appraisals in the mail yesterday and I warn anybody that hasn’t opened theirs yet that’s on blood pressure medication that you take your medication just prior to opening it.”

Plenty of Brazos Valley residents are feeling that same frustration. Roy Youngman of College Station wasn’t happy when he received his latest statement from the Brazos Central Appraisal District.

“Well, the house value, appraisal’s value went up about $30,000,” he said.

Youngman and other some other residents want to see the tax burden shifted off property owners.

“I love Texas, but it makes me sad for Texas because every time somebody says that you’re saving money by living in a state that doesn’t have an income tax, I can tell you that’s not true... What you pay in property tax way exceeds what we were paying, or what we paid in Georgia for a much larger house,” said Youngman.

“The problem is, you don’t know when you get that new appraisal, you don’t know what the potential taxes could be,” said Rep. Brown.

The Appraisal District tells us as of Thursday they’ve had around 189 protests filed in Brazos County.

If you want to protest, the deadline in most cases is May 15, or 30 days from the date the appraisal district notice is delivered, whichever date is later.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.