KBTX and American Momentum Bank host banquet to congratulate 2021-22 Classroom Champions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 KBTX Media and Classroom Champions title sponsor American Momentum Bank hosted the 25th Classroom Champions Banquet Wednesday night at Christopher’s World Grille.

KBTX General Manager Lori Bruffett along with Frank Varisco, the Market President Bryan/College Station - American Momentum Bank, shared some words of congratulations during the event that saw over 100 in attendance.

This year’s guest speaker was professional softball player, Olympian and broadcaster Tori Vidales. The Texas A&M product talked about the three C’s. Challange, Circle, and Compete. The friends that you keep can be very critical to your success when you step on a college campus.

“Your circle is going to be very important the people who you surround yourself with is going to be probably the thing that makes or breaks you. Me, luckily, I had some great people by my side. I had all the resources I could ever need to be not only a successful athlete but also a successful student,” said Vidales.

Tori added that a fourth ‘C’ might be chores. Dishes, laundry, and cooking to name a few. All things your parents have done for you, and you now must do for yourself.

To date KBTX has honored 904 Classroom Champions dating back to 1995 when Amy Gregory from Centerville High School was named the first.

