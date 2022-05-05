Advertisement

KBTX and American Momentum Bank host banquet to congratulate 2021-22 Classroom Champions

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 KBTX Media and Classroom Champions title sponsor American Momentum Bank hosted the 25th Classroom Champions Banquet Wednesday night at Christopher’s World Grille.

KBTX General Manager Lori Bruffett along with Frank Varisco, the Market President Bryan/College Station - American Momentum Bank, shared some words of congratulations during the event that saw over 100 in attendance.

This year’s guest speaker was professional softball player, Olympian and broadcaster Tori Vidales. The Texas A&M product talked about the three C’s. Challange, Circle, and Compete. The friends that you keep can be very critical to your success when you step on a college campus.

“Your circle is going to be very important the people who you surround yourself with is going to be probably the thing that makes or breaks you. Me, luckily, I had some great people by my side. I had all the resources I could ever need to be not only a successful athlete but also a successful student,” said Vidales.

Tori added that a fourth ‘C’ might be chores. Dishes, laundry, and cooking to name a few. All things your parents have done for you, and you now must do for yourself.

To date KBTX has honored 904 Classroom Champions dating back to 1995 when Amy Gregory from Centerville High School was named the first.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball
Houston Edges Texas A&M in Both Games of Twin Bill
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies Add Canadian Goalkeeping Star for 2022 Campaign
Aggies Selected as No. 2 Seed in Bryan Regional
Texas A&M
35 Aggies Complete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program