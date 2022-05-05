Las Palapas celebrating Cinco De Mayo with “Margarita Pour Off”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you love good food, good music and good margaritas, Las Palapas in College Station has the perfect party for you. Their margarita pour will take place on Thursday for Cinco De Mayo.

The party starts at 4:30 PM and will go all the way until 11 PM. Anyone that attends will be treated to a dance contest, a burrito eating contest and restaurants, businesses and even fraternities around town will put their skills to the test to try and craft the best margarita.

Las Palapas Marketing Director Tracey Green says throughout the restaurant’s history, they have always brought in Cinco De Mayo the right way. “Las Palapas has been around for over 40 years in San Antonio and of course, Cinco De Mayo is the biggest celebration in San Antonio so we’re just bringing that fun and that flavor and that culture to college station,” says Green.

Giving back has also been very important to the owners of Las Palapas. Part of the funds made at the Margarita Pour Off will be donated to first responders in Bryan and College Station.

