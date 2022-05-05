Advertisement

Miller Named to The Bowerman Pre-Conference Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to The Bowerman Pre-Conference Championships Watch List, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Miller currently ranks No. 4 in the nation in the 800m at 1:46.43. The sophomore has finished top five in four individual races this outdoor season in distances ranging from 400m to 1500m. Most recently, Miller won the Alumni Muster 800m with his season best time.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native registered an undefeated indoor 800m season, including Southeastern Conference and NCAA championships. Most notably, Miller clocked an indoor season best time of 1:45.24 breaking the American collegiate record and becoming the third fastest collegian all-time. Miller also ran as a member of the 4x400m relay that claimed the NCAA championship in March.

Since making his career watch list debut on the initial docket in January, Miller has been named to each watch list update.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

No. 7 Aggie Women’s Tennis Set to Host NCAA Tournament Opening Rounds
2022 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results
2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Aggies Host No. 5 Arkansas in Final SEC Weekend