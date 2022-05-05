Miller Named to The Bowerman Pre-Conference Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to The Bowerman Pre-Conference Championships Watch List, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Miller currently ranks No. 4 in the nation in the 800m at 1:46.43. The sophomore has finished top five in four individual races this outdoor season in distances ranging from 400m to 1500m. Most recently, Miller won the Alumni Muster 800m with his season best time.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native registered an undefeated indoor 800m season, including Southeastern Conference and NCAA championships. Most notably, Miller clocked an indoor season best time of 1:45.24 breaking the American collegiate record and becoming the third fastest collegian all-time. Miller also ran as a member of the 4x400m relay that claimed the NCAA championship in March.

Since making his career watch list debut on the initial docket in January, Miller has been named to each watch list update.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.