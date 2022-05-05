Navasota Theatre Alliance holding summer camps for kids and teens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained over the summer--sign them up for one of Navasota Theatre Alliance’s summer camps. These are the perfect experience for both theatre lovers and any newcomers looking to get out of their shell. Joyce Yorek, President of the Navasota Theatre Alliance’s board joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s camps.

There will be two camps, one for children and one for teens. The Rising Star Camp is open to children Ages 8-12. The Teen Camp is open to Youth ages 13-18.

This year the Rising Star Camp is performing “Sherlock Holmes: The Hound of The Baskervilles,” directed by Yorek. Auditions will be May 28th, from 10 am to 12 pm. The camp will take place June 6-10, from 9am-1pm, with one private performance. The camp cost is $100 for Rising Stars Camp.

The Teen Camp will be performing “The Plot (Like Gravy) Thickens,” directed by Mark Taylor. Auditions will be May 9, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The camp will be from June 13-25, 2022 from 10 am-2 pm, with two public performances. The cost is $200.

To register or learn more go here.

