New Tex-Mex Cantina is now open in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Creativity and flavor know no bounds at new College Station restaurant Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina.

It’s the latest addition to Century Square and features both Tex-Mex and classic Mexican recipes.

“Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina is a storied concept born out of diverse parts of Mexico where recipes and culinary creativeness meet familiar Tex-Mex dishes served in the Lone Star state,” according to Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina’s website.

The menu features dishes that look like works of art and range from aguachile del mar to empanadas to enchiladas to churros.

To top it all off, there is not a bad seat in the house.

Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina provides views overlooking The George Hotel swimming pool and Century Square green on either side.

Plus, the restaurant’s décor is bright and colorful and features many hand-painted murals.

It all adds to the experience factor the team hopes to bring guests at Juanita’s

“We are in the perfect spot, which is an experience of its own, but then you mix in the food, all of our chef-crafted menu items along with our bar,” said Keisha Jones with Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina. “Everything is fresh made and made to order, so those two combined with our atmosphere its certainly an experience.”

The restaurant’s hours of operation:

Mon – Thurs 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Fri 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sat 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sun 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Juanita’s is also celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Century Square Green. The event will feature live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and specials.

Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina is located at 180 Century Ct, Ste 140 in College Station.

The restaurant’s phone number is 979.481.5526

