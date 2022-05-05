Tons of family-fun to be had across College Station this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting with Cinco de Mayo celebrations and ending with Mother’s Day brunch, there’s a plethora of events happening in College Station for the whole family to enjoy!

Visit College Station is always your go-to for the full calendar of events, but thanks to Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Kingsbury, we’re able to give you a rundown right here too.

Thursday, May 5:

Juanita’s Tex-Mex Cantina 180 Century Court, Suite 140

What perfect timing for the grand opening of College Station’s newest Tex-Mex restaurant! Juanita’s has deep, family-rooted traditions and overlooks The Green on Century Square and The George Hotel’s courtyard pool. Live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks + specials, and fun all day!

Las Palapas Margarita Pour Off 701 Texas Avenue

Enjoy live music from three bands, sample delightful margaritas and tasty food, participate in a dance contest + more! From 4:30-11 p.m., you won’t want to miss the first of what’s sure to become an annual pour-off in The Heart of Aggieland®.

Mad Taco 1664 Greens Prairie Road

Indulge in legendary margaritas and tacos while taking advantage of discounts on “The Mad Grab,” quarts, and a featured frozen flight.

Los Cucos 1521 Texas Avenue South

We’re talking $5 House Ritas all day and a DJ starting at 6 p.m.! Satisfy your cravings for fresh, authentic Mexican food and drinks. And let’s be honest, few things can match listening to fantastic music alongside family and friends with margaritas in hand!

Chuy’s 1512 Harvey Road

An all-day happy hour with $5 queso appetizers? Say less! Additional discounts are available for margaritas, martinis, beer, and more. Order a Grande Rita and keep the commemorative cup!

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina 709 Texas AvenueOn The Border has been counting down to this day for the past month. So dance your way over for $5 Grande House margaritas all day!

Mas Fajitas 2297 Earl Rudder Freeway South

Invite friends and family for $3.50 Mexican painkillers, $3.50 Long Island Teas, and $5.99 Beer Ritas. You can’t go wrong when you pair the unique drinks with their delectable menu.

Lupe Tortilla 813 Texas Avenue

At Lupe Tortilla, happy hour lasts all day! Try the limited-time Chile Mango Rita and Ruby Red Margarita while you’re there.

Chimy’s 203 University Drive

Whether you’re hanging out inside or enjoying the weather on the patio, you can’t miss with $5 margaritas and $3 Mexican beers. Pair your drink with Chimy’s famous appetizers or tacos -- or build your own nachos for the win!

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina & Gringos Mexican Kitchen 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway South | 4300 SH 6 South

Mark your calendars! These two restaurants won’t be open in time for Cinco de Mayo, but more exquisite Mexican food and drinks are soon coming to College Station!

Kingsbury says, “Even though they’re not open yet, CS will see Gringos and Maria Mia Tex Mex Cantina open this year so you can go ahead and count them in for celebrations next year. This also gives our residents and tourists something else to look forward to!” Kingsbury also adds, “This is huge to our local economy. Seeing these new restaurants open here and retailers, such as King Ranch and Kendra Scott move into larger spaces in one of our most popular entertainment districts – we’re starting to see more and more people in our businesses. Driving here and getting the College Station experience – even staying in our hotels. It’s amazing to see.”

Saturday, March 7:

The Starlight Music Series continues! This weekend we welcome the second concert of the 5-series music fest to College Station. For two decades, this series has attracted music lovers for free, family-friendly entertainment under the stars. The gates open at 6 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m. On Saturday, you can expect to see Queen Nation! They are a visual and musical tribute to the beloved rock band, Queen. You will hear “We Will Rock You”, “We are the Champions”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more. Food vendors will also be available on-site. You can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers that are 48 quarts or smaller (no glass containers).

Sunday, March 8:

It’s Mother’s Day weekend! Take Mom to an Aggie baseball game this weekend! The Aggies will take on South Carolina at Olsen Field in a 3-game series Friday through Sunday. Not sure about a game? Take mom shopping and/or to brunch!

