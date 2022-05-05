Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Thursday

By Mia Montgomery, Max Crawford and Shel Winkley
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A stormy afternoon & evening is expected across the Brazos Valley as a cluster of strong (and some likely severe) thunderstorms push through the area Thursday.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the following counties, running through 6 p.m. Thursday evening:

  • Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Trinity, Walker, Washington

Additional counties may be added to this watch as the day goes on.

Damaging winds up to 70 mph will be the main concern, but instances of hail up to the size of 2″ and an isolated tornado concern or two can’t be ruled out, especially early this afternoon.

Plan for a messy afternoon commute/drive home from school (and soggy start to Cinco de Mayo plans!) as this rain and thunderstorm activity punches through the area. Activity ends from north to south this evening, with most of the storms looking to exit to the south by about 9 p.m. Thursday night.

