Advertisement

Treat of the Day: AMCHS Vet Science Team wins state

Next stop, nationals
AMCHS Vet Science Team wins state
AMCHS Vet Science Team wins state(College Station ISD)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Consolidated Veterinary Science Team won the State FFA Championship and will represent Texas at the national contest.

The team included junior Abigail Kominczak, senior Megan Downie, junior Lesley Munoz and junior Luke Sanders.

Individually, Sanders won first high-point individual, while Downie placed 14th.

The team is coached by AMCHS Career and Technical Education Teacher Hannah Lewandowski.

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 154,000 active FFA members. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions.

The national championship will be held in conjunction with the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo on October 26-29 in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Bryan Fire Department firefighters retire
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire Department honors retiring firefighters
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA Livestock Judging Team places 2nd at competition
Treat of the Day: Sergeant Blaine Krauter retires
Treat of the Day: CSPD Sgt. retires after over two decades
Iola students learn from local veterans
Treat of the Day: Iola ISD students learn from local veterans