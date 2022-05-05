Trudy’s Authentic Tex-Mex coming to College Station
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Oldham Goodwin announced Wednesday that Trudy’s Authentic Tex-Mex will be opening a location in College Station.
The Austin-based restaurant chain will be located at 1200 University Drive East, in the former Red Lobster location.
“Trudy’s prides itself on being the neighborhood spot for authentic, scratch-made Tex-Mex, oversized drinks, and having a genuinely good time, ” Oldham Goodwin said in a statement.
The location is expected to open to the public in a few months, according to Oldham Goodwin.
Click here to take a look at the food and drinks Trudy’s plans to offer to the Bryan - College Station community.
