Trudy’s Authentic Tex-Mex coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Oldham Goodwin announced Wednesday that Trudy’s Authentic Tex-Mex will be opening a location in College Station.

The Austin-based restaurant chain will be located at 1200 University Drive East, in the former Red Lobster location.

“Trudy’s prides itself on being the neighborhood spot for authentic, scratch-made Tex-Mex, oversized drinks, and having a genuinely good time, ” Oldham Goodwin said in a statement.

The location is expected to open to the public in a few months, according to Oldham Goodwin.

