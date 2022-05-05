Advertisement

Trudy’s Authentic Tex-Mex coming to College Station

Trudy's Authentic Tex-Mex coming to College Station
Trudy's Authentic Tex-Mex coming to College Station(Trudy's Authentic Tex-Mex)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Oldham Goodwin announced Wednesday that Trudy’s Authentic Tex-Mex will be opening a location in College Station.

The Austin-based restaurant chain will be located at 1200 University Drive East, in the former Red Lobster location.

“Trudy’s prides itself on being the neighborhood spot for authentic, scratch-made Tex-Mex, oversized drinks, and having a genuinely good time, ” Oldham Goodwin said in a statement.

The location is expected to open to the public in a few months, according to Oldham Goodwin.

Click here to take a look at the food and drinks Trudy’s plans to offer to the Bryan - College Station community.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Navasota Theatre Alliance summer camp
Navasota Theatre Alliance holding summer camps for kids and teens
Las Palapas
Las Palapas celebrating Cinco De Mayo with “Margarita Pour Off”
SCOTUS
Legal Expert breaks down process of a SCOTUS Justice writing a draft opinion
baby formula
Baby formula shortages affecting parents and food banks across the area