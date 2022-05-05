Advertisement

WATCH: Driver saves 40 students after school bus catches fire

A Florida school bus driver saves 40 students after bus catches fire. (SOURCE: WKMG)
By James Sparvero
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A school bus driver in Florida is getting credit for saving 40 young students after their bus caught fire on Tuesday.

Imagine Schools at West Melbourne said things could have been a lot worse if not for the driver’s quick actions.

The terrifying moment the school bus caught fire was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon.

Imagine Schools said the driver, Janet O’Connell, saw the smoke coming from the hood just 10 minutes along her route after the school’s dismissal, when she stopped and started getting 40 children from kindergarten to the 6th grade off the bus.

“Ms. Janet, when there’s a child in need, she steps up,” Imagine Principal Brian Degonzague said.

Degonzague said he believes it was an electrical fire.

Imagine is a charter school managing its own buses. Degonzague said the buses are inspected as often as every day.

“It was spontaneous,” he said. “It looked like something that could happen to any vehicle.’’

The school said the fire destroyed the camera on the bus, so there’s no video showing how it started.

The only documentation of the fire is one recorded by a nearby witness.

“Ms. Janet is a very humble person,” Degonzague said. “When I spoke to her about it, she said, ‘Brian, I did what I did because I love my kids.’ She doesn’t want the spotlight on her, but what she did was pretty incredible.’’

The school said O’Connell didn’t even take a day off after the fire. She was right back to work Wednesday, driving a new bus.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
Three sets of twins were born on same day at an Iowa hospital.
‘This is really exciting!’: 3 couples welcome twins at same hospital within hours
A Mexican woman found hanging on the border wall in Arizona choked to death in an accident,...
Woman migrant found on border wall choked to death, medical examiner finds
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights