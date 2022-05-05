Advertisement

Women and people of color experience longer ER wait times than white men, study says

Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to...
Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to a new study.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you’ve been to the emergency room recently, what was it like?

For women and people of color, the experience is often different from what white men experience, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The research is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of nearly 30 million people.

Researchers looked at people younger than 55 years of age who went to the ER for chest pain.

They discovered that patients who identified as people of color waited 10-15 minutes longer in the ER to receive care for chest pain compared to white adults.

They also found that women and people of color were less likely to get testing done and less likely to get medication for a heart attack.

