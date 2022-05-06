Aggies maroon Islanders 4-0 in NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon, as the Aggies completed a 4-0 sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies improve upon their winningest season in program history, rising to 31-1 overall. A&M secured its 30th NCAA Tournament win in program history following its sweep of the Islanders and will appear in the second round of the tournament for the 17th time. The Maroon & White have never lost a first round match in the Brazos Valley in seven hosting opportunities. Head Coach Mark Weaver is 9-5 in the big dance as a head coach and is undefeated in the opening round. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi concludes its 2022 season at 22-4 overall, with two of its four defeats coming against the Aggies.

A&M started the afternoon off with a dominant performance in the doubles competition, booking a pair of victories at the bottom two positions while holding a commanding lead at the top line. Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet got things started with a 6-1 demolition of Leopoldine Boisseau and Kateryna Rublevska at the No. 3 spot. Moments later, 47th-ranked Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana published an identical 6-1 score over Mariya Shumeika and Camille Townsend. Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, the nation’s seventh-ranked doubles pairing, held a 5-2 lead over Emma Aucagne and Emma Honore before play was suspended.

With the early 1-0 lead in hand, the Aggies never relinquished control following the start of singles play. The Maroon & White rattled off first set victories on all six courts and completed the sweep in less than an hour and a half with straight set wins on courts two, three and six. All three Aggies completed their matches within a minute of one another, with No. 74 Stoiana finishing first in a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Townsend. No. 24 Makarova followed immediately thereafter with a 6-0, 6-1 result against Shumeika to put the Aggies ahead 3-0. On court six, Jeanette Mireles slammed the door with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout win against Rublevska.

Stoiana moved into a tie for the No. 8 spot at Texas A&M for singles wins in a season, earning her 31st victory of the 2022 season. The Southbury, Connecticut, native leads the Aggies with a 31-4 overall record. Mireles recorded both clinch victories against A&M-Corpus Christi this year and has tallied a trio of deciding points in her career.

UP NEXT

No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis takes on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, May 7 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the way the team performed today…

“We’re very pleased. We talked about bringing in the doubles point like we always do. We won the first 15 points in the doubles out there, which I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that happen before. That’s pretty impressive there. Corpus Christi has now only lost four matches all year and two of them was to us. They are a good team. We really played them well, despite the final team score. It was actually a lot more competitive when we played them a few months ago, whereas we really took it to them out there today. I’m very pleased and we had a really nice crowd out there. I think we’re going to have an even bigger crowd tomorrow against a solid Baylor team.”

Freshman Jeanette Mireles

On how it felt to clinch the match today…

“It was great to have done it with my teammates. We all did it [clinched] pretty much at the same time. It was just really cool to have gotten to experience it all together.”

On how the team stayed focus against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi…

“I think we managed it really well. We didn’t think about what they have done and their accomplishments. We just did what we needed to do and how we needed to play.”

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Moore

“We are incredibly proud of these special, high-character Islanders. It took one of the best teams in the nation to end this amazing season. We fought with all our hearts today against a team good enough to win the national championship. We never quit all year and we never quit today. All season long when there was a fork in the road this group kept taking the character road, and we will always be proud of them for that.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships – First Round

WINNER #, LOSER #

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES

1. #8 Carson Branstine (TAMU) vs. Emma Aucagne (AMCC) 6-2, 3-3, unfinished

2. #24 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Mariya Shumeika (AMCC) 6-0, 6-1

3. #74 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) vs. Camille Townsend (AMCC) 6-1, 6-0

4. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Leopoldine Boisseau (AMCC) 6-0, 3-4, unfinished

5. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) vs. Victoire Delattre (AMCC) 6-4, 4-1, unfinished

6. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) vs. Kateryna Rublevska (AMCC) 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES

1. #6 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Emma Aucagne / Emma Honore (AMCC) 5-2

2. #47 Carson Branstine / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Mariya Shumeika / Camille Townsend (AMCC) 6-1

3. Renee McBryde / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Leopoldine Boisseau / Kateryna Rublevska (AMCC) 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,2,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

Texas A&M advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive year, dating back to 2011.

The Aggies improve to 30-26 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Mark Weaver is 9-5 in the NCAA Tournament and has never lost in the opening round.

The Maroon & White improve to 13-0 at home against non-conference opponents and 246-65 when playing at the friendly confines of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Texas A&M is 29-1 when clinching the doubles point.

The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against the Islanders following the 4-0 result.

Graduate Tatiana Makarova won her 26th consecutive singles match.

Freshman Jeanette Mireles earned her third clinch-win of the season, moving into fourth on the team, tied with Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.