Brazos County Commissioners to consider tow fee increase to offset inflation and higher fuel prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s no secrete the cost of doing business is going up but now cost that hasn’t grown in more than a decade is what county leaders call “non-consent tows”.

Non-consensual towing is when a law enforcement agency takes legal custody of a vehicle. For example, in a non-consensual tow, law enforcement contacts a towing company to relocate vehicles from a street, highway, or property after a vehicle breakdown, traffic violation, or other crime.

In these situations, the towing company has a prearranged agreement with the county to carry out this work. According to Brazos County officials, there are currently more than 10 towing companies on a rotation that handle tows for the county.

Brazos County Commissioners held a workshop session Thursday where they discussed the fee increase and heard from residents. No action was taken but County Judge Duane Peters says a study is being conducted to determine what the fees should be.

Towing fees for the county have not been adjusted since a 2009 ordinance was put into place determining the cap that towing companies could charge.

“We went back and looked at the ordinance that was passed in 2009 and certainly there’s a couple of things that have changed and it needs to be addressed so that’s what we’ll be doing over the next few weeks,,” said Peters.

Peters says the county is also considering a temporary increase to help alleviate some impact on local towing companies.

The proposal calls for a temporary fee adjustment of $250 dollars for light tows, $350 for medium-duty, and $500 dollars for heavy-duty tows.

“The cost of everything we buy has gone up including the fuel So I think we need to address it so yes I’m for working on that and trying to get it done, said, Peters.”

The talks of fee increases come at a time when towing industry experts say the companies are fighting to survive high fuel prices, labor shortages, supply chain issues dealing with parts and tires, and overall inflation.

Ken Ulmer is the president of the Texas Towing and Storage Association. He feels the towing industry should receive yearly fee revies much like other industries to keep u[p with inflation and the cost of doing business.

“The towing industry just continues to get hit with task after task that’s really taking a toll on our industry,” said Ulmer. “Towing fees haven’t been adjusted in say seven-eight -nine-ten years and then the rate to catch up for that towing company is so big until elected officials look at it and go oh that’s too much. They don’t take into consideration how long a period of time it’s been since those rated have been adjusted.”

Towing companies we spoke to off-camera say the rate increase is long overdue and they’re looking forward to the county addressing the issue.

