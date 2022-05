BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Students at the Brenham Independent School District recently showed off some of the hands-on activities they have learned during the 2021-2022 school year.

CSI 2nd Grade Students invited Brenham ISD families to explain different scientific laws and theories at various stations.

