Coach Gary Blair hosts annual golf tournament for charity

Coach Gary Blair was teaching kids golf skills Friday morning.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Golfers are hitting the course and putting green at Traditions Club Friday for the Annual Coach Blair Golf Tournament.

Outgoing Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair was with area children Friday morning working on their putting and golfing skills.

A total of 67 teams are playing in the tournament this year.

“This is for the community. It’s about giving back,” said Blair. “This is our platform that we can share with the community to help Special Olympians, special need kids and there’s a couple of other charities that we give to as well.”

Coach Blair says it’s a tradition he plans to continue even after his retirement from Aggie Women’s Basketball.

