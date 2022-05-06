Advertisement

Friday's Game Versus Arkansas Pushed Back to 7 p.m. Start

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
May. 6, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to travel issues for the Razorbacks, Texas A&M softball’s game against No. 5 Arkansas has been pushed back to a 7 p.m. start at Davis Diamond.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the contest is available for streaming via SEC Network+.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

