Advertisement

From the Ground Up: High hopes for “High cotton”

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we’ve seen from the sprouting trees and lawns and the clouds of pollen filling the windy air, it’s growing season! While a LOT of crops in the Brazos Valley have already been planted, farmers have got high hopes for high cotton.

“This corn right here is about 35 days old,” says Jay Wilder, gesturing toward a field of miniature green sprouts. He showed us around his field, showing the different corn plants at slightly different days old, then to milo, or grain sorghum, that was planted at about the same time.

Up next, is cotton. Lots of it.

“We’re gonna have more cotton than normal,” says Wilder. “Usually we have a 60/40 rotation with 60% grain sorghum 40% cotton, this year it’ll be the other way, basically.”

Fuel and fertilizer costs are a worry, along with the potential need for irrigation, thanks to drought. But cotton is still going for a lot on the market. That’s why they’re waiting for just the right conditions to get things planted.

“Last week, the cool weather, cool mornings were marginal on moisture so we don’t wanna take a risk of putting it in the ground and not coming right up,” Wilder says. “The longer it lies there the harder it is to get up.”

The dry April and windy spring make weed application harder, but current crops are sprouting

“Grain sorghum, corn, sunflowers, they’re all planted and emerging, or up.”

While planting and harvesting may seem like the “busy season”. Wilder says for most producers, “busy” is always in season.

“There’s always something to do. When we get that good rain we’ll go to ranching, we’ll work calves and be doing something with cattle. It’s always busy.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

5/6
From the Ground Up: Modern day challenges loom as growing season begins
4/28/22
From the Ground Up: Opportunities for storing carbon
The right containers for crops
Weekend Gardener: Using the best containers for your plants
Dr. Kory Gill was fired by Texas A&M University following a Title IX investigation in February...
Local doctor who worked for Texas A&M accused of sexually assaulting patients