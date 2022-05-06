From the Ground Up: Opportunities for storing carbon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When a company tells you they “aim to be carbon neutral by 2050″, there are a lot of ways they can do that. They can reduce emissions and use clean energy, but another method may be a big moneymaker for agriculture in the future.



“There are large companies out there whether it’s Google, or Amazon, or Burger King, or Walmart, who have a carbon footprint, for sustainability reasons, marketing reasons, they would like to be able to say they’re carbon neutral. One way to do that is to partner with Ag.” Tiffany Lashmet is a law specialist with the Agrilife Extension at Texas A&M.



“You partner with a farmer in Texas who can store carbon in the soil to offset the carbon they’re using, and they can have a net-zero emission,” says Lashmet.

“Private market, private contracts, there’s not government regulation of those contracts yet.” Lashmet says this is still something a lot of folks in Ag are still feeling out.

Joe Outlaw is the Co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M. He says the standards for how much carbon is being stored hasn’t been set.



“I certainly think there are questions about that - how accurate it is, how consistent the measurements are, what standards are being used,” Outlaw says.



“It is NOT something to look at as, is this a good business decision for me right now. It is, am I already going to do these things for my business, going to no-till? Do I think cover crops is something I can fit into my rotation?”



Outlaw thinks in the future, this could mean more money flowing to producers, but for now...



“In terms of someone saying ‘I’m going to try to make this pay for itself, we’re not there yet.’”



Another thing to watch as the world becomes more “Carbon Conscious”.



