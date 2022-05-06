Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Yes, you read that right! The first Heat Advisory of the calendar year has been issued for portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday as unusually hot conditions take shape in and out of Mother’s Day Weekend. For perspective, the first Heat Advisories issued for our area counties last year didn’t come down until the tail end of July/early August!

WHAT: A Heat Advisory -- Heat Index values up to 105° possible

WHO: Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Montgomery, Waller, Washington counties officially (but it will be still be hot area-wide)

WHEN: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday

With these July-like conditions in place, the next several days will be ones to practice heat safety! Limiting outdoor activity, finding shade, staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and wearing loose clothing are all tips that you can practice to beat the heat.

These tips can be used to beat the July-like conditions in place this weekend! (KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.