News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Madison Laird. The Bryan High School senior has a 4.65 GPA and ranks 20th in her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society, enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program and is a multi-time winner of the Thor student of the month award.

“Madison has worked very hard all year long. Never have a single issue with Madison she turns everything in on time. She excels on all her tasks, like basically an A on all of them. Not sure how she does it with all the extracurricular activities that she’s in. She obviously has great time management. Sometimes you don’t always have the students who have the motivation to do well or have the motivation to do everything that you ask them to do. So whenever you have someone like Madison, Yes!” Brandy Carlton: Teacher

In Athletics Madison is a leader for the Lady Vikings in both Soccer and Volleyball, she was the team captain on the soccer squad and a 1st team all-district selection while earning academic all-district honors in Volleyball. Always giving back to her community, she often volunteers at local schools and also helps the younger generation coming in to the program as a camp counselor and role model.

“Madison has been great, four years in the program, this year as a senior really stepped up, took charge as a leader, as a captain, and was one of the first ones out to practice usually one of the last ones to leave. And so just did a really great job of leading, but without being told to do anything.” Chris Gibson: Head Coach Soccer

I like to make sure that people can be the best that they can be and encourage them to do that while also being a leader and doing it myself, and constantly being a role model for people, the inspiration for how hard I work is my parents and my family. They have paved the road to where I am today. And they gave me all the tools that I need to get to where I need to be in life”. Said Laird

After graduation Madison will be attending the University of Texas to study Biology.

Congratulations to Bryan High Schools Madison Laird this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

