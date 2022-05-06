Parents given free car seat inspections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than half of car seats aren’t installed or used correctly. The site also reported that the risk of death can reduce by as much as 71% when car seats are correctly used.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension provided free car seat inspections Thursday. Parents and caregivers were able to check the installation of the car seats or booster seats in their vehicles and learn if they needed different seat sizes.

Cindy Kovar, who’s an Agrilife program manager, said harsh weather conditions are a reminder of the importance of making sure children are properly secured when traveling. She suggests children be in car seats or booster seats from birth to 12 years old.

“The weather poses additional traffic safety problems,” Kovar said. “So one, as adults we want to slow down and go below the speed limit so we can go as safe as possible, but the risk of crashes increases with bad weather so an even more important reason to make sure your children are properly installed in their car seats.”

For more information on car seat and booster seat safety, click here. If you would like to schedule an appointment to get your car seats or booster seats inspected, click here.

