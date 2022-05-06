Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD teacher selected to be guest of honor at Disney World

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Out of 5,800 applicants from across the nation, Bryan High Theatre Arts Teacher Bailey Robert is one of 50 inspiring teachers selected for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

Robert and the other teachers will be guests of honor at the Resort’s celebration. When they arrive at Walt Disney World Resort during Memorial Day Weekend, the 50 elementary, middle and high school teachers will be treated to special entertainment experiences in the parks, a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom Park and inspiring sessions led by Disney leaders, Disney Imagineers and a Broadway performer.

