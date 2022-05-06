Advertisement

Visit Texas Historic Sites for free on May 7

Washington-on-the-Brazos is one of 30 historic sites offering free admission on Saturday, May 7.
Washington-on-the-Brazos is one of 30 historic sites offering free admission on Saturday, May 7.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In celebration of National Preservation Month and National Travel and Tourism Week, the Texas Historical Commission (THC) is offering free admission to participating state historic sites on Saturday, May 7.

One of those historic sites is just down the road on the Brazos River. Jonathan Failor, Site Manager Washington-on-the-Brazos, says Free Historic Sites Day is a great way to make the sites more accessible to everyone.

“Texans love their history,” Failor said. “What better way to spend a Saturday than outdoors, taking in fabulous stories of real places, real stories of our Texas historic sites.”

The gates to Washington-on-the-Brazos open bright and early at 8 a.m., with facilities, including the Visitor’s Center, opening shortly after at 9:30 a.m. You can learn more about Washington-on-the-Brazos here.

“History is every bit about who we are right now. To understand where we are currently, we have to understand where we’ve been and where we came from,” Failor said.

You can find the full list of participating historic sites here.

