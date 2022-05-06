Weekend Gardener: Using the best containers for your plants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - What type of pot you put your plant in is arguably the most important thing when it comes to gardening. If you really want to see your plant start growing Skip Richter with Texas A&M Agrilife recommends the best type of container to really start seeing progress.

“Even an apartment dweller with a balcony can grow vegetables,” says Richter.” We can have attractive containers of all types, you just want to check and make sure you knock out the drainage holes or drill drainage holes so the water can get out.”

The size of the container can also be dependent on what type of plant or vegetable you are trying to grow.

“For a smaller container, [i recommend] some small-statured vegetables, something won’t get over about a foot and a half, two feet high is good as you get larger. If you’re going to grow some peppers, I would try to get about 5 gallons in size for the container. Then for tomatoes being so large a very large container, at least 10 gallons would be good,” says Richter.

If you plant your crops in the right container, you could start seeing some growth within a week’s time, says Richter.

