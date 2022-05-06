YOUR TOTALS: Rainfall update following Thursday’s strong storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A few rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley Thursday, sparking severe weather at times and producing heavy rainfall. A few flood advisories were issued as these storms trekked across the area, with instances of flooding found in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
A Flood Warning was issued until 10pm Thursday for a two mile stretch of Highway 30 west of Huntsville. The west fork of the San Jacinto River had risen out of banks. A Flood Warning will be in effect until Saturday for Bedias Creek at the Walker / Madison County line on I-45 due to rising water through Friday.
Below is a list of totals from official observation stations and weather watchers area-wide:
- Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.93″
- Coulter Field (Bryan): 2.09″
- Cameron: 1.50″
- Caldwell: 0.36″
- Giddings: 1.15″
- Brenham: 0.88″
- Centerville: 1.14″
- Madisonville: 2.42″
- Anderson: 0.97″
- Navasota: 0.81″
- Huntsville: 3.30″
- Hearne: 1.68″
- Crockett: 0.83″
- Coldspring: 1.68″
- Conroe: 1.32″
- Carlos: 1.44″
- Iola: 2.97″
- East Lake Somerville: 1.63″
- Southwest Lake Somerville: 1.55″
- Burton: 0.62″
- Dime Box: 0.78″
- Smetana: 2.00″
- Brazos River at FM 485 (Milam / Robertson Counties): 0.98″
- Loma (West Walker County): 2.36″
- San Jacinto River at Hwy 30 (Walker County): 3.43″
- Rocky Creek at Hwy 30 (Walker County): 3.00″
- Elkins Lake (Walker County): 2.36″
- Snook: 0.72″
- Hwy 696 at CR 324 (Burleson County): 0.75″
- South Central Madison County: 2.6″
- Kurten: 3.80″
- Flynn: 1.0″
- Carters Crossing: 1.40″
- South Bryan: 1.60″
- Wixon Valley: 3.30″
- Wickson Valley: 2.80″
- River Run (College Station): 0.76″
- Hurta Lane (Bryan): 2.80″
