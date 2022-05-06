YOUR TOTALS: Rainfall update following Thursday’s strong storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A few rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley Thursday, sparking severe weather at times and producing heavy rainfall. A few flood advisories were issued as these storms trekked across the area, with instances of flooding found in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflow coming out of the pipes next to Bowers Stadium in Huntsville and cars flooded at the intersection of Bowers Blvd and Bobby K Marks Drive @KBTXNews @KBTXShel @KHOU pic.twitter.com/B8RlD1FOiR — Jesus Martinez (@jmarttv) May 5, 2022

A Flood Warning was issued until 10pm Thursday for a two mile stretch of Highway 30 west of Huntsville. The west fork of the San Jacinto River had risen out of banks. A Flood Warning will be in effect until Saturday for Bedias Creek at the Walker / Madison County line on I-45 due to rising water through Friday.

Situation at 6pm in Huntsville (Walker County) https://t.co/JK1I2q8Abk — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 5, 2022

Below is a list of totals from official observation stations and weather watchers area-wide:

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.93″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 2.09″

Cameron: 1.50″

Caldwell: 0.36″

Giddings: 1.15″

Brenham: 0.88″

Centerville: 1.14″

Madisonville: 2.42″

Anderson: 0.97″

Navasota: 0.81″

Huntsville: 3.30″

Hearne: 1.68″

Crockett: 0.83″

Coldspring: 1.68″

Conroe: 1.32″

Carlos: 1.44″

Iola: 2.97″

East Lake Somerville: 1.63″

Southwest Lake Somerville: 1.55″

Burton: 0.62″

Dime Box: 0.78″

Smetana: 2.00″

Brazos River at FM 485 (Milam / Robertson Counties): 0.98″

Loma (West Walker County): 2.36″

San Jacinto River at Hwy 30 (Walker County): 3.43″

Rocky Creek at Hwy 30 (Walker County): 3.00″

Elkins Lake (Walker County): 2.36″

Snook: 0.72″

Hwy 696 at CR 324 (Burleson County): 0.75″

South Central Madison County: 2.6″

Kurten: 3.80″

Flynn: 1.0″

Carters Crossing: 1.40″

South Bryan: 1.60″

Wixon Valley: 3.30″

Wickson Valley: 2.80″

River Run (College Station): 0.76″

Hurta Lane (Bryan): 2.80″

Around 3" of rain reported in Northeast Brazos County after Thursday's rain. Standing water is common by evening in many lawns & pastures



📍Kurten

📸Patricia McCain pic.twitter.com/3lWGJqX2f6 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 6, 2022

