YOUR TOTALS: Rainfall update following Thursday’s strong storms

Heavy rain fell in Huntsville (Walker County) during the 4pm hour Thursday
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A few rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley Thursday, sparking severe weather at times and producing heavy rainfall. A few flood advisories were issued as these storms trekked across the area, with instances of flooding found in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

A Flood Warning was issued until 10pm Thursday for a two mile stretch of Highway 30 west of Huntsville. The west fork of the San Jacinto River had risen out of banks. A Flood Warning will be in effect until Saturday for Bedias Creek at the Walker / Madison County line on I-45 due to rising water through Friday.

Below is a list of totals from official observation stations and weather watchers area-wide:

  • Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.93″
  • Coulter Field (Bryan): 2.09″
  • Cameron: 1.50″
  • Caldwell: 0.36″
  • Giddings: 1.15″
  • Brenham: 0.88″
  • Centerville: 1.14″
  • Madisonville: 2.42″
  • Anderson: 0.97″
  • Navasota: 0.81″
  • Huntsville: 3.30″
  • Hearne: 1.68″
  • Crockett: 0.83″
  • Coldspring: 1.68″
  • Conroe: 1.32″
  • Carlos: 1.44″
  • Iola: 2.97″
  • East Lake Somerville: 1.63″
  • Southwest Lake Somerville: 1.55″
  • Burton: 0.62″
  • Dime Box: 0.78″
  • Smetana: 2.00″
  • Brazos River at FM 485 (Milam / Robertson Counties): 0.98″
  • Loma (West Walker County): 2.36″
  • San Jacinto River at Hwy 30 (Walker County): 3.43″
  • Rocky Creek at Hwy 30 (Walker County): 3.00″
  • Elkins Lake (Walker County): 2.36″
  • Snook: 0.72″
  • Hwy 696 at CR 324 (Burleson County): 0.75″
  • South Central Madison County: 2.6″
  • Kurten: 3.80″
  • Flynn: 1.0″
  • Carters Crossing: 1.40″
  • South Bryan: 1.60″
  • Wixon Valley: 3.30″
  • Wickson Valley: 2.80″
  • River Run (College Station): 0.76″
  • Hurta Lane (Bryan): 2.80″

Have a total to report? Send us an email : weather@kbtx.com

