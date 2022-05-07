Accusations about local doctor spark conversations about sexual assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Kory Gill, a local man who worked for Texas A&M University was arrested on two charges of sexual assault. The two accusers were both his patients and alleged that Gill had been drinking alcohol during their visits.

Lindsey LeBlanc, the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC), joined First News at Four to discuss what someone can do if they experience sexual assault and why survivors may be hesitant to come forward.

Starting in 1983, SARC serves all seven counties of the Brazos Valley. Their core services are an advocacy program, which is a 24/7 crisis hotline (979-731-1000), as well as an accompaniment program out to law enforcement and medical accompaniment as well as the court house. They also provide individual and group counseling and education and prevention services.

According to LeBlanc, people are “very likely” to know someone who is a survivor of sexual assault.

“The statistics are staggering, that one in four women and one in six men have been impacted by sexual assault in their lifetime,” she explained, noting that it is important for people to “be aware of that and how [they] communicate.”

For anyone who has been sexually assaulted and isn’t sure what to do, LeBlanc says to call 9-1-1 if there is immediate danger, otherwise SARC’s hotline is available 24/7 for services or referrals.

Everyone at SARK who answers the hotline has gone through extensive sexual assault survivor advocate training.

SARK will “support survivors through every step... whether or not they report to police, whether or not they go to the hospital, if they just need momentary services, or if they need more of a lifetime of services.”

LeBlanc says many people are hesitant to report they have been assaulted because “old school mentalities around sexual assault” still exist.

