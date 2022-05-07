Advertisement

Aggie softball takes down No. 5 Arkansas in extra innings

By Morgan Weaver
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team takes down 5th ranked Arkansas in game one of their three-game series 6-5.

The Razorbacks got on the board first in the top of the first with a couple of runs but Trinity Cannon answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run.

Caden Baker got her second home run of the season in the fourth to bring the Aggies within two (5-3).

In the top of the sixth, Haley Lee sent a ball off the scoreboard, the solo home run tied things up at five a piece. That score would stand all the way until extra innings.

With pinch runner, Alexis Tippit on second, freshman Katie Dack sends a single to left field with just enough juice to bring Tippit home. The Aggies win 6-5 off the walk-off singe.

Texas A&M softball team will continue their homestand against No. 5 Arkansas tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

