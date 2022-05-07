Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Courage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Courage is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 6, 2022. The staff at Aggieland Humane Society believes he is a lab and shepherd mix and is between 4 to 5 years old.

Courage was in a foster home so he is crate trained and housebroken. Courage has been at Aggieland Humane for over 100 days and is ready to go home to his forever family.

You have a chance to meet Courage at Sterling Subaru in Bryan on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Aggieland Humane will have some pets that are available for adoption and will be waiving the adoption fees. They do encourage early arrival because the pets are being adopted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.