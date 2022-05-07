Amber Alert disctoninued for two children last heard from in Madison County
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has discontinued an Amber Alert issued for two children that were last heard from in Midway and Madison County, TX. Right now there is no information on the children’s conditions.
The Amber Alert was issued by the Schertz Police Department for 6-year-old Diamonte Sisk and 5-year-old Israel Sisk. They are believed to be will 47-year-old Patricia Millsap in a white minivan with an unknown Alabama license plate.
