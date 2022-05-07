Advertisement

Amber Alert disctoninued for two children last heard from in Madison County

amber alert
amber alert(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has discontinued an Amber Alert issued for two children that were last heard from in Midway and Madison County, TX. Right now there is no information on the children’s conditions.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Schertz Police Department for 6-year-old Diamonte Sisk and 5-year-old Israel Sisk. They are believed to be will 47-year-old Patricia Millsap in a white minivan with an unknown Alabama license plate.

#Update #Discontinued The AMBER Alert issued for Schertz Police Department has been discontinued. No information as to...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Saturday, May 7, 2022

