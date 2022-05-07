Advertisement

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 150th Anniversary

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department had a celebration a century and a half in the making. The staff hosted an anniversary party to celebrate serving the city of Calvert for 150 years.

The event kicked off with a 5k run and walk followed by some fun activities for families which included a bounce house and taking a look at some first responder vehicles.

150th Celebration is going down!

Posted by Calvert Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Food trucks and live music were also at the fire station for everyone to enjoy. The community even had the chance to dunk a few firefighters in the dunk tank.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

drug dealer arrested
College Station Police arrest suspected drug dealer
Grandview Cemetery was founded in 1923 and is considered the final resting place for over 1,000...
Historic Brazos Valley cemetery beautified for Mother’s Day
amber alert
Amber Alert disctoninued for two children last heard from in Madison County
In 2020, College Station projected a population of 123,000, but the census reported the city...
Cities report inaccurate 2020 census data