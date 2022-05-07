Calvert Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 150th Anniversary
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department had a celebration a century and a half in the making. The staff hosted an anniversary party to celebrate serving the city of Calvert for 150 years.
The event kicked off with a 5k run and walk followed by some fun activities for families which included a bounce house and taking a look at some first responder vehicles.
Food trucks and live music were also at the fire station for everyone to enjoy. The community even had the chance to dunk a few firefighters in the dunk tank.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.