Calvert Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 150th Anniversary

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department had a celebration a century and a half in the making. The staff hosted an anniversary party to celebrate serving the city of Calvert for 150 years.

The event kicked off with a 5k run and walk followed by some fun activities for families which included a bounce house and taking a look at some first responder vehicles.

150th Celebration is going down! Posted by Calvert Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Food trucks and live music were also at the fire station for everyone to enjoy. The community even had the chance to dunk a few firefighters in the dunk tank.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.