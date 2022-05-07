Cities report inaccurate 2020 census data

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple cities nationwide have seen inaccuracies in their 2020 census count including Bryan and College Station.

In 2020, College Station projected a population of 123,000, but the census reported the city had a population of 120,511.

Alyssa Halle-Schramm with the City of College Station’s planning and development services said getting the proper count is vital as it dictates the amount of federal dollars cities receive. Halle-Schramm said not getting enough funds can be a game changer to the growth of the city.

”That could be everything from transportation funding, so roads, bridges, infrastructure projects to how much funding our community gets for affordable housing initiatives and things that come through the department of housing and urban development,” Halle-Schramm said.

Halle-Schramm said College Station is pleased that there wasn’t a significant difference in the numbers reported by Census, but the city is working to see if any areas were undercounted.

