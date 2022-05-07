Advertisement

College Station Police arrest suspected drug dealer

drug dealer arrested
drug dealer arrested(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested a suspected drug dealer following the execution of a search warrant of the person’s residence in the 4000 block of Southern Trace Drive Friday morning.

During the search, police say they found 3.11 pounds of marijuana, 44.38 grams of THC, and 577.81 grams of psilocybin and psilocin.

Police say Tristan Chacon, 21, admitted to officers that the items were his. Chacon was arrested at a secondary location and has been charged with two varying counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance as well as possession of marijuana, five pounds or less but more than four ounces.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 150th Anniversary
Grandview Cemetery was founded in 1923 and is considered the final resting place for over 1,000...
Historic Brazos Valley cemetery beautified for Mother’s Day
amber alert
Amber Alert disctoninued for two children last heard from in Madison County
In 2020, College Station projected a population of 123,000, but the census reported the city...
Cities report inaccurate 2020 census data