College Station Police arrest suspected drug dealer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested a suspected drug dealer following the execution of a search warrant of the person’s residence in the 4000 block of Southern Trace Drive Friday morning.

During the search, police say they found 3.11 pounds of marijuana, 44.38 grams of THC, and 577.81 grams of psilocybin and psilocin.

Police say Tristan Chacon, 21, admitted to officers that the items were his. Chacon was arrested at a secondary location and has been charged with two varying counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance as well as possession of marijuana, five pounds or less but more than four ounces.

