College Station tops Porter 2-1 in game one of bi-district series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team beat New Caney Porter 2-1 in game one of their bi-district playoff series at Cougar Field on Friday night.

Blake Binderup pitched a complete game (7 innings) with 7 strikeouts, while allowing 1 run, 4 hits, and had 2 walks. Max Childress scored the game-winning run in the third inning on a wild pitch, stealing home. Ryland Urbanczyk had an RBI single that scored Aidan DeLeon in the first inning.

The Cougars need one more win to clinch the series and advance to the area round of the playoffs. The Cougars and Spartans will play game two Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Porter High School.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.