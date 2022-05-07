Historic Brazos Valley cemetery beautified for Mother’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the oldest African American cemeteries in the Brazos Valley was beautified Saturday for Mother’s Day.

Grandview Cemetery was founded in 1923 and is considered the final resting place for over 1,000 people. This includes prominent African Americans, veterans and freed slaves.

For Theresa Wright, secretary of the Grandview Cemetery Association, it’s where multiple family members are buried including her father and grandparents. Wright and volunteers spent Saturday morning removing trash, old flowers and debris from the area.

“A lot of the community has loved ones interred here in Grandview, so we’re hoping that the community will continue to maintain it and help to beautify it,” Wright said.

Members of the Shiloh Baptist Church and the Bryan Rotary Club were a part of Saturday’s beautification.

“This little patch of earth is sacred to a lot of families past and present and future,” John Delaney with the rotary club said. “As members of this community, we thought it was maybe the most we could do but certainly the least we could do to come out and lend a hand.”

Saturday was the Grandview Cemetery Association’s first public Mother’s Day event, but Wright hopes more people help to maintain and beautify the area going forward.

“At one point in time, Grandview was forgotten,” Wright said. “It was abandoned and now that it’s beautified and the community can actually see our efforts and the city’s efforts, it will be more welcoming and inviting for loved ones and family members.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.