Men’s Tennis Advances with 4-1 Win Over Tulsa

WACO, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team tallied a hard-fought 4-1 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to advance to the second round of the NCAA Championships on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center on the campus of Baylor University.

The Aggies return to action on Saturday with a 6 p.m. matchup against the winner of the Baylor-Abilene Christian match.

With the Aggies clinging to a tenuous 3-1 lead, freshman Giulio Perego prevailed 7-4 in a third-set tiebreaker for a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 win over Tulsa’s Adham Gaber to send the Aggies to the next round.

"We were in trouble on some courts and thankfully Giulio was able to raise his game a little bit and win that tiebreaker in the third set," Aggie head coach Steve Denton said. "Otherwise we could have been out here for a while. It easily could have been a 4-3 match.

“That was a tough battle. Tulsa played well against us. I’m excited about how the guys competed. We get to keep dancing.”

The Aggies jumped to a quick 1-0 lead after the doubles as the duos of Stefan Storch and Austin Abbrat and Raphael Perot and Perego both tallied 6-4 wins within seconds of each other. Once in singles, Perot made quick work of Stefan Hampe with a 6-0, 6-3 drubbing to increase the lead to 2-0. Tallying the Aggies’ third victory was junior Guido Marson, who won the final three games of the second set to earn a 6-3, 7-5 win.

RESULTS

Texas A&M 4, Tulsa 1

May 6, 2022 at Waco, Texas

(Hurd Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. #32 Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. #47 Kody Pearson (TU) 6-3, 4-6, 4-4, unfinished

2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Stefan Hampe (TU) 6-0, 6-3

3. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TU) 6-3, 7-5

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Adham Gaber (TU) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Luke Casper (TAMU) vs. Connor Di Marco (TU) 5-7, 7-5, 3-2, unfinished

6. Callum Gale (TU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #14 Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. #44 Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TU) 5-4, unfinished

2. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TU) 6-3

3. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Tulsa 15-12

Texas A&M 22-13

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (2,3,6,4)

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“That was a tough battle. Tulsa played well against us. I’m excited about how the guys competed. We get to keep dancing.”

“It was a close match. The score doesn’t indicate how close it was. We were in trouble on some courts and thankfully Giulio (Perego) was able to raise his game a little bit and win that tiebreaker in the third set. Otherwise we could have been out here for a while. It easily could have been a 4-3 match.”

"We won a lot of first sets, but Tulsa responded which is what a good team will do. They showed a lot of fight. We knew they would respond. Then it was a question of us responding to them. We had to fight and stay the course. We knew there would be lots of ups and downs and adversity, and I'm so happy our guys prevailed."Looking ahead to Saturday's match…

“We need to recuperate. That was a physical match today against Tulsa and they took a lot out of us, so we’ll need to work on getting ready to play. I know tomorrow’s match (against the winner of Baylor/Abilene Christian match) is going to be another really physical match in front of a hostile crowd so we’re going to have to play at a really high level.”

