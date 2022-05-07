Mental Health advocates say stigma lowered during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that 52% of people have become more open to talking about their mental health compared to before the pandemic.

Jill Tribe, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley, said she’s seen the stigma around mental health change over the last two years. She said she’s seen a change in teens and families seeking help.

“Before, the family would be like one person in the family has a mental health challenge, and they needed to go get help but I get phone calls now where the whole family is in counseling,” Tribe said.

Belinda Valenzuela is a mental health counselor with Brazos Valley Mental Health and Wellness and said she’s seen more clients from different socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. The counselor said she’s seen a lot of clients have anxiety and depression due to the pandemic.

“Being Hispanic, being female on my end, it’s exciting to know more Hispanics, more African Americans, more Asians are willing to come get help versus who you might think is the status quo,” Valenzuela said.

Although there has been an uptick in people in the Brazos Valley seeking help, Tribe and Valenzuela believe there’s more work to be done. Johns Hopkins Medicine reported that one in four adults suffer from a diagnosable mental health disorder in a given year.

“We need to flip the script,” Valenzuela said. “We need people to realize it’s okay to get help. In fact, that’s mature, that’s the smart thing to do.”

Tribe said it’s important to seek help from a close friend, support group or mental health professional.

“My hope is that mental health will just become so common to talk about that it’ll be just the same as anything else you talk about around the dinner table,” Tribe said.

For more information on the NAMI Brazos Valley’s support groups and resources, click here. To learn more about the services Brazos Valley Mental Health and Wellness offers, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.