No. 21 Texas A&M rolls past South Carolina in series opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 21st ranked Texas A&M baseball team beat South Carolina 16-4 Friday night in the opening game of a three game SEC series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies are now 29-15 on the season and 13-9 in conference play.

Texas A&M left fielder Austin Bost hit two solo home runs in the game. Center fielder Jordan Thompson hit a grand slam in the eighth inning. Second baseman Ryan Targac and first baseman Jack Moss also hit home runs in the game.

Nathan Dettmer, Joseph Meneffe and Jack Hamilton combined to hold South Carolina to four runs on 10 hits and struck out eight batters.

The Aggies and Gamecocks will play game two of the series Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

