No. 5 Razorbacks Take Second Game of the Series, 7-3

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (28-24, 6-17 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 5 Arkansas (40-9, 18-5 SEC) on Saturday, falling 7-3.

The entire Aggies’ pitching staff saw action, including Kayla Poynter and Shaylee Ackerman, who both worked 1-2-3 innings for A&M.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 5 Arkansas – L, 7-3

  • Katie Dack: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, HR
  • Morgan Smith: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 5 Arkansas – L, 7-3

  • Makinzy Herzog: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
  • Grace Uribe: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
  • Emiley Kennedy: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
  • Kayla Poynter: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
  • Shaylee Ackerman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 5 Arkansas – L, 7-3

  • Freshman Katie Dack picked up where she left off, delivering a two-run blast to left field in the opening frame.
  • The Razorbacks responded by lasering a solo shot over the centerfield wall to start the second.
  • Back-to-back doubles from Haley Lee and Morgan Smith pushed the Aggies back out in front by two in the third.
  • A trio of two-RBI homers in the fourth and fifth innings gave Arkansas a 7-3 cushion.
  • Koko Wooley knocked a lead-off single to left field in the seventh, and used her speed to swipe second base, but the Razorbacks held on for the win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On the senior class…

“I want to thank Makinzy (Herzog) for making the decision to come and be an Aggie. Makinzy came to us as one of those prototypical pitcher-hitters that we’ve had in our program and have been so successful. I appreciate her and wish her all the best.”

“We always use the word ‘professional’ when we refer to Morgan (Smith) – whether it’s softball, school or business off the field. She’s a pleasure to work with and I’m so proud of how hard she’s worked and the progress she’s made over the years.”

“I am so proud of the woman and teammate Haley (Lee) has become and her personal growth has been astounding. Haley’s play on the field speaks for itself. I appreciate her attitude and her fun personality. It’s always fun to come to the ballpark and hangout with Haley.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Razorbacks conclude the three-game series on Sunday at noon.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

