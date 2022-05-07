Thomas no hits Bryan in series opener as Vikings suffer 6-0 loss

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jared Thomas threw a complete game no-hitter striking out 9 as Waxahachie beat Bryan 6-0 Friday night at the Viking Athletic Complex.

The Indians scored four runs in the first inning and then watched Thomas silence the Bryan bats. With the win Waxahachie wins game one of the best of three series. Game two will be Saturday at 2 at Historic Richards Park in Waxahachie.

