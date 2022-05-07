Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD Middle Schoolers donate over $2,000
The money went towards helping wounded veterans
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After writing their book “The American Experience 2021-2022,″ Ben Lew’s class at Branham Middle School voted to donate the proceeds to an organization that helps wounded veterans.
The class kept their word and donated over $2,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project. The kids interviewed either a veteran, immigrant, or person over the age of 60. This is the second time the sixth grade social studies teacher’s students released a book.
Purchase a copy of “The American Experience 2021-2022″ on Amazon here.
