Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD Middle Schoolers donate over $2,000

The money went towards helping wounded veterans
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After writing their book “The American Experience 2021-2022,″ Ben Lew’s class at Branham Middle School voted to donate the proceeds to an organization that helps wounded veterans.

The class kept their word and donated over $2,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project. The kids interviewed either a veteran, immigrant, or person over the age of 60. This is the second time the sixth grade social studies teacher’s students released a book.

Purchase a copy of “The American Experience 2021-2022″ on Amazon here.

