Aggies Drop Series Finale to No. 5 Arkansas, 9-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (28-25, 6-18 SEC) wrapped up the 2022 regular season on Sunday at Davis Diamond, falling to No. 5 Arkansas (41-9, 19-5 SEC), 9-5.

The Maroon & White used four members of its pitching staff on the day with freshman Emiley Kennedy getting the start in the circle and tallying three strikeouts. Shaylee Ackerman, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were called on in relief before Kennedy re-entered the circle to close.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 5 Arkansas – L, 9-5

Koko Wooley: 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI

Cayden Baker: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 5 Arkansas – L, 9-5

Emiley Kennedy: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Shaylee Ackerman: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Kayla Poynter: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Grace Uribe: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 5 Arkansas – L, 9-5

Arkansas scratched three runs across on three hits in the opening frame, highlighted by a two-run bomb by Hannah Gammill.

The Razorbacks tacked on two runs in the second by a long ball courtesy of Spencer Prigge to extend their lead to five.

A&M responded by plating one with the help of a stand-up double by Koko Wooley, followed by an RBI single by Cayden Baker, shrinking Arkansas’ lead to four after two.

An offensive spark allowed the Aggies to pull within one in the bottom of the fourth. Wooley’s second double to brought Trinity Cannon around, while a pair of groundouts by Mariana Torres and Baker plated Grace Uribe and Wooley.

A three-run homer by Arkansas’ Danielle Gibson followed by a solo shot from Sam Torres allowed the Razorbacks to jump out to a 9-4 lead in the fifth.

A series of free bases were issued to A&M, and Morgan Smith plated the Aggies’ fifth run, but the Razorbacks got out of the jam to take the series and the win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

Overall thoughts on the series…

“Arkansas is a hell of a ball club. We come in facing the No. 5 team, the SEC Champion, and I thought we fought hard. I thought we competed great, actually. They’re a really good ball club and by far the best hitting ball club in the conference. Friday night I thought we did a really nice job taking advantage of opportunities, holding them back and fighting hard for that win.”

On the postseason…

“If you look at our resumé, we have no bad losses. Look at our wins -- two wins against Alabama and wins against Arkansas, Florida, LSU, and Georgia. I expect South Carolina to be gunning for us. They’re fighting for their lives, fighting for a .500 record to have the opportunity to go into postseason. They’re going to give us everything they have and we can’t overlook them by any means. I just want to make sure our team can stay strong and be mentally tough.”

Senior outfielder Morgan Smith

On postseason presenting a fresh slate…

“We just need to get our feet back on the ground which comes from rest and a little bit of practice. We need to take a step back and get ready for the upcoming SEC Tournament. I have a ton of confidence in these girls going into postseason.”

On her break-out season…

“I’ve been working a lot with my coaches – with Coach Snyder and Coach G, on offense and defense. I’ve watched tons of film and spent a ton of extra time in the cages, just getting as many extra reps as I can get.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Aggies open with South Carolina Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT and the game airs nationally on SEC Network.

