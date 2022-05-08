Brazos County ESD proposals passed in May 7 election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents across Texas voted Saturday in the first of two elections in the month of May. In Brazos County, two ESD proposals were on the ballot among other things.

ESD 3 voters were asked to consider a sales tax hike that fire officials said would be used to purchase better equipment and at the same time, support their operations.

Tonight, a majority of voters agreed on that tax hike.

In ESD 4, a similar tax increase would fund daytime crews while volunteers remained at work, as well as remodel the fire stations and also buy new equipment.

The ESD 4 changes passed with voters.

Click here for the rest of the May 7 special election results.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.