Advertisement

Brazos County ESD proposals passed in May 7 election

By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents across Texas voted Saturday in the first of two elections in the month of May. In Brazos County, two ESD proposals were on the ballot among other things.

ESD 3 voters were asked to consider a sales tax hike that fire officials said would be used to purchase better equipment and at the same time, support their operations.

Tonight, a majority of voters agreed on that tax hike.

In ESD 4, a similar tax increase would fund daytime crews while volunteers remained at work, as well as remodel the fire stations and also buy new equipment.

The ESD 4 changes passed with voters.

Click here for the rest of the May 7 special election results.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Brazos County ESD proposals were passed by voters on May 7.
Six Brazos Valley school districts hoping to have bonds passed in special election
school bonds
SCHOOL BONDS PASSING
Derby Day is a fundraiser that helps support the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's upcoming...
Hundreds showed off their best hats to celebrate Kentucky Derby
Election night - May 7
Election night - May 7