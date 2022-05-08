Advertisement

Brazos Valley African American Museum to open new Family History Research Center

The Brazos Valley African American Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have partnered to establish a family history and genealogical research center inside the museum.
The Brazos Valley African American Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...
The Brazos Valley African American Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have partnered to establish a family history and genealogical research center inside the museum.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have partnered to establish a family history and genealogical research center inside the museum.

The Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search will be unveiled to the public on May 10, 2022, and will be available for use by appointment only.

Appointments are available in one-hour time slots on most Wednesday and Saturday afternoons and include one-on-one assistance from family history and genealogy-trained volunteers.

In a joint statement, the Brazos Valley African American Museum board said, “We are very excited to offer this free service to the community. This is a resource that can benefit adults of all ages.” No previous experience with family history research is required to use this service, but the more information a patron brings to their first appointment, the more successful their experience will be. The volunteers who will be assisting at the center are trained in genealogical research.

Patrons will be able to schedule an appointment at www.bvaam.org or by visiting the museum beginning May 10.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 5/8
Sunday Night Weather Update 5/8
It happened just after midnight Sunday at 3301 Providence Avenue near N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Bryan police investigating shooting at apartment complex
During the chase, deputies say he side-swiped another vehicle at Wellborn and F&B Road and...
Report: Bryan man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed pursuit
It happened at FM 1361 and County Road 442 southeast of Snook just after midnight.
Firefighters help save driver in Burleson County creek