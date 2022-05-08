Brazos Valley African American Museum to open new Family History Research Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have partnered to establish a family history and genealogical research center inside the museum.

The Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search will be unveiled to the public on May 10, 2022, and will be available for use by appointment only.

Appointments are available in one-hour time slots on most Wednesday and Saturday afternoons and include one-on-one assistance from family history and genealogy-trained volunteers.

In a joint statement, the Brazos Valley African American Museum board said, “We are very excited to offer this free service to the community. This is a resource that can benefit adults of all ages.” No previous experience with family history research is required to use this service, but the more information a patron brings to their first appointment, the more successful their experience will be. The volunteers who will be assisting at the center are trained in genealogical research.

Patrons will be able to schedule an appointment at www.bvaam.org or by visiting the museum beginning May 10.

